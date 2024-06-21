Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 793,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $170.26 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

