Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $818.59. 50,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,711. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $856.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $723.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $678.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $599,627.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,433,560.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

