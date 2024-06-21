Czech National Bank Purchases 596 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MNST shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.68. 7,897,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,547,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.