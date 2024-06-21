Czech National Bank Purchases 230 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $246.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,120. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.80 and a 200-day moving average of $243.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

