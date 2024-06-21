Czech National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,398 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $5.72 on Thursday, hitting $639.17. The company had a trading volume of 615,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $662.70 and a 200 day moving average of $637.82.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.73.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

