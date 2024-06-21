Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after buying an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $130,622,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,597,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,055,000 after buying an additional 1,199,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.40. 796,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

