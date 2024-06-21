Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 190,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,044. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.26. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBAC

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.