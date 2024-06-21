Czech National Bank Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwind Capital lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 43,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 44.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $450.48. 425,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,385. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.74 and a 200-day moving average of $452.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

