Czech National Bank Has $6.24 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

