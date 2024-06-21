Czech National Bank Has $6.12 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GPN traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $95.43. 286,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

View Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.