Czech National Bank Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Czech National Bank grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

