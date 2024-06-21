Czech National Bank Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Equifax Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EFX traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $238.99. The stock had a trading volume of 102,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,495. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.