Czech National Bank Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $2,252,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 159.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.45. The company had a trading volume of 176,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,082. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.18 and its 200-day moving average is $304.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

