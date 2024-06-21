Czech National Bank Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,685,876,000 after buying an additional 179,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $302.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.63 and a 200 day moving average of $312.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

