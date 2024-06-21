Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $2,209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 14.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,490,000 after acquiring an additional 78,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,255,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after acquiring an additional 171,802 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,593 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.66. 2,629,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.40 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

