Czech National Bank Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Czech National Bank reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after purchasing an additional 223,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

C stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,517,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,112,164. The firm has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

