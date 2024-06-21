Czech National Bank Cuts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Czech National Bank trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,413 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.07. 6,995,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,886. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

