Czech National Bank Buys 319 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ISRG traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $432.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $437.20. The firm has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

