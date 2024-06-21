Czech National Bank Buys 223 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PTC by 6.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,989,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,823,000 after purchasing an additional 113,037 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PTC by 1,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PTC by 15.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PTC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $175.57. The stock had a trading volume of 97,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

