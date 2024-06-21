Czech National Bank Buys 126 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $421.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,439. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $423.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.73 and a 200 day moving average of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

