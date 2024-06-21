Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,348,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after purchasing an additional 538,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317,081 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,655,000 after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,740 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,591 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.88. 1,687,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.60 and its 200-day moving average is $329.94. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

