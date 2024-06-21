Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 269,152 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,257,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,357 shares of company stock worth $816,148 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 887,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

