Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.61. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $210.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

