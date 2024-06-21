Czech National Bank Acquires 93 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after purchasing an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,601,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PH traded down $4.93 on Friday, hitting $503.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $535.40 and its 200 day moving average is $512.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

