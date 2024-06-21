Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $51.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,046.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock worth $7,892,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 472,595 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,174,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.