CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $370.74 and last traded at $374.61. 2,478,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,735,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.57.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.