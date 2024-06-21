CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 1.6%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.46 and last traded at $58.65. Approximately 274,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,641,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.60.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital Inc increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

