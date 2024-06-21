Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 175 ($2.22) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 229.40 ($2.91).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24,285.71%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18), for a total value of £25,867.50 ($32,868.49). Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
