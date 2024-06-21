Cox Capital Mgt LLC Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 2.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CB traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.37. The company had a trading volume of 612,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.94. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

