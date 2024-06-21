Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. 1,240,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

