Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

ES traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

