Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 353,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $199,556,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $863.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $519.34 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $785.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $729.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $752.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

