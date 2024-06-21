CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,041,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,158,776 shares.The stock last traded at $72.98 and had previously closed at $73.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

