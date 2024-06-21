Contrasting Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) & Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -347.92% -116.14% -76.15% Vaxcyte N/A -28.83% -26.89%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.90 million 18.20 -$6.80 million ($0.28) -6.45 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.28) -17.00

This table compares Dyadic International and Vaxcyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dyadic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dyadic International and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dyadic International currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 232.41%. Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

About Dyadic International

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced using the C1 platform. It has also developed the Dapibus thermophilic, a filamentous fungal-based microbial protein production platform to enable the development and large-scale manufacture of cost-effective proteins, metabolites, and other biologic products for use in non-pharmaceutical applications, including food, nutrition, and wellness. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; license agreement with South Africa's Rubic One Health; Joint Development Agreement with a Global Food Ingredient Company; and sub-license agreement with Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd., Alphazyme, LLC, and Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.