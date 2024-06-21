Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,810. The firm has a market cap of $402.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

