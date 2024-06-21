Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,672. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

