Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.14

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $9.00. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 791 shares.

Conrad Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $66.28 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

