Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Shares Up 4.4%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

