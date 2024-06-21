Compound 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38.57 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $409.57 million and approximately $38.57 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $49.00 or 0.00076265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00023978 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010767 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,562 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

