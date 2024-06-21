Compass Financial Group INC SD Trims Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Compass Financial Group INC SD reduced its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF comprises about 0.3% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned approximately 1.33% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 706.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 10,364.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:VFMV traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $114.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689 shares. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.44.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

