Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Compass Financial Group INC SD reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 199,339 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,450,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,671. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.82. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.