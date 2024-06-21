Compass Financial Group INC SD Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $49.09. 7,126,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,647,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.