Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $7.21 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Compass Financial Group INC SD decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 255,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 113,862 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $167.32. 258,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,606. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.40. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

