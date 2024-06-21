Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $474,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compass Financial Group INC SD trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,146,000 after buying an additional 3,246,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,929,000 after buying an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,882,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after buying an additional 1,305,680 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 3,229,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,467. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

