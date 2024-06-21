Compass Financial Group INC SD Buys Shares of 390 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

