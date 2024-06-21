Compass Financial Group INC SD Buys 7,380 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $49,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $577.74. 480,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,169. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $530.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.50. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.