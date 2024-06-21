Compass Financial Group INC SD Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.63. The company had a trading volume of 147,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,090. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

