Compass Financial Group INC SD Acquires 3,424 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. 2,189,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

