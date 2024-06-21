Comparing BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) & Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) and BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Oncology and BriaCell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$152.63 million ($2.17) -9.50 BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.30 million ($1.25) -1.00

Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BriaCell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 1 6 0 2.86 BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kura Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $28.36, suggesting a potential upside of 37.92%. BriaCell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,295.35%. Given BriaCell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BriaCell Therapeutics is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Kura Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Oncology and BriaCell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -37.52% -34.11% BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -37.35%

Risk and Volatility

Kura Oncology has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BriaCell Therapeutics beats Kura Oncology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors. It has a clinical collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors have HRAS overexpression and/or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers. The company has a collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate combination of the Bria-IMT. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

