Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.19% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,874,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 515,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

CHCT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. 53,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,948. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $641.81 million, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.